Kenneth Udeh

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu has sunk a borehole for the people of Abanta Amokwe Item community to alleviate the plight of residents who travel far distance in search of potable water.

A resident of the community, Kalu Ndukwe told our correspondent that the project was also in fulfillment of one of the promises made by the Chief Whip of the Senate during his visit to the area.

He expressed his gratitude to the Senator for the initiative, on behalf of the community youths. “Having a borehole here is a thing of joy to us and we are excited about it. It will help reduce residents’ stress in fetching water,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs. Nkechi John, said: “We have been using money to buy pure water here, or trek for distance to fetch water but with this borehole, our problem has been solved. We thank Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for all this wonderful project and the numerous others he has done for Item people.”

The latest public utility project of Orji Kalu joins part of other numerous infrastructure projects executed by Senator Kalu in Abia North since his election as a first Senator in 2019.