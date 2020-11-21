Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, on Saturday attributed the bloody activities of criminal elements in some parts of the country to the deplorable state of federal roads.

The lawmaker at the weekend said, deplorable highways give the bandits, kidnappers and other criminals leverage to attack innocent Nigerians.

The lawmaker was not happy with the slow pace on the rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano dual carriageway saying, the delay in rehabilitation of the roads accounts for the increasing loss of lives to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.

‘The deplorable state of the road has made it very easy for criminal elements to operate. Commuters are always left at the mercy of murderous elements,’ he angered.

The Senator wondered why the Works Ministry insists on awarding many road projects at the same time despite dwindling resources and reasoned that it makes better sense to prioritize and pick road projects that are strategic and better positioned to affect the lives of the people.

‘The Rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Highway is one of such projects. Its completion is now a matter of urgency.

‘I urge the Ministry to give effect to the agreement it entered into with the Dangote Group under the Tax Credit Refurbishment Scheme for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road and the Kaduna Western Bye – Pass (Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway).

‘I reliably gathered that the Dangote Group is ready to mobilize to the site but it is yet to get the go-ahead from the Ministry. The Dangote Group has even formally written to the Minister for authorization but there is no response yet.

‘The two roads are so critical to the economic well being and security of the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria and I know they also project so dear to the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari,’ he noted.

He further stated that non-completion of the projects may affect the legacy of Mr President, appealing to the Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, to support the Dangote Group to mobilize to the site without further delay.

The Federal Ministry had organised update and town hall meeting of stakeholders” on the rehabilitation of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano dual carriageway, hosted by the Kaduna State Government and chaired by the Chief of Staff to President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, held at the Kaduna State University.