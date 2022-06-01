From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

One of the aggrieved aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded governorship primaries election in Kaduna State, former Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Nigeria Customs Services Malam Bashir Abubakar, has agreed to honour the invitation for a meeting with the declared winner, Senator Uba Sani, even though he (Abubakar) has petitioned the National Headquarters of the party and other relevant authorities over what he described as a charade election.

Uba Sani was declared the winner after he polled 1, 149 votes, while Bashir Abubakar scored 37 votes and Alhaji Mahmood Sani Shaaban polled 10 votes.

Addressing reporters during a press briefing held shortly after a meeting with members of his campaign team in Kaduna on Tuesday evening, Malam Bashir Abubakar explained: “I decided to call my campaign team and legal team to come with resolutions on the line of action about our grievances on the just concluded Kaduna APC primary election”.

According to him, the meeting was successfully concluded with a resolution reached that the management team sit with Senator Uba Sani and his team and listen to them in order to see how to forge ahead.

He further said, “The Senator declared winner communicated with me a day after the election, his campaign DG and some senior government officials reached out to me on the need for a meeting.

“Whatever discussion we have with the senator we will let members of media know about it.”

He, however, said it was resolved to convey all complaints in writing to appropriate authorities.

“Soon after the election, we sat with my DG Engineer, James Bawa Magaji, and decided to write to the appeal committee at the national secretariat. We have copied the party chairman, INEC and security agencies.

“On behalf of my campaign team, we are calling on the management of our great party to look into the grievances of our people who participated in primaries. Doing so will unite the party and make it stronger.

“We are afraid of the consequences that not doing so might cause.”

On his reaction to the conduct of the election, he explained: “On the day of the election, we were called to the party office in Kaduna for briefing and we were briefed about the dos and don’ts. It was at that time the list of delegates was given to us and the election was to take place in an hour. The entire process became a charade and child play.

“We decided, however, to participate in the election, bearing in mind that our over 3,000 delegates were not on the list.

“The election screening process started and as expected, none of my over 3,000 delegates was allowed to entire the Yar’Adua Hall Murtala Square where the election took place. We allowed them to do their drama and the supporters of the government delegate we’re able to give me 37 votes to finish second.”

Meanwhile, he urged his supporters to be calm and law-abiding.

