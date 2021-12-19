From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani (APC – Kaduna Central) has condoled with the family of a late member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau, who was killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway a few days ago.

Sen Sani, who donated N2 million to the bereaved family, announced that he would fund the education of the orphans left behind by the deceased up to their eventual graduation from the university.

The family of the deceased took expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the gesture.

The Kaduna senator, in a swift response to the killing of the lawmaker, had earlier condemned what he described as ‘the litany of killing and maiming of innocent citizens in Kaduna State, nay the Northwest.’

He urged the Federal Government and security agencies to fashion out new strategies against the existential threats and declare total war on the ‘uncivilised, heartless and anti-development elements.’

He then explained that the National Assembly has given the security agencies ‘all the support needed to enable them to degrade these criminal elements,’ stating that ‘what we need is decisive action, not excuses.’

Meanwhile, the senator has announced the donation of an official bus to the Izala Islamic Group in the state to facilitate their movement and activities for orphans. He has also donated a million naira to the Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) during its 2021 Annual Dinner.

Earlier, the senator kick-started Kaduna Central Zone stakeholders meeting with women leaders, among a host of others.