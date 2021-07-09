From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group under the aegis of Hashidu support group for Ortom Senate 2023 has advised Governor Samuel Ortom to come out and contest for the Benue North West Senatorial election come 2023.

The group also promised to support the Governor to win the election saying he has all it takes to contest and win the election based on his track records of always winning all his elections.

Speaking at its office in Makurdi on Friday, President of the group, Alhaji Umaru Hashidu said his group decided to queue behind the Governor because of his stance on issues concerning the country.

“The Governor is a friend of the masses irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation. He loves everybody and has continued to steer the ship of Benue State in the right direction.

“We know that if given the opportunity to be at the senate, Nigerians will benefit a lot from his wealth of knowledge as an experienced politician. That’s why we are giving our support to him,” Hashidu said.

The President stated that two appointees of Governor Ortom including the Senior Special Assistant on Animal Husbandry, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community relations, Hajia Hajara Toski as well as an elected councillor from Market Clark Council Ward, Wadata, Alhaji Mallam are part of his group.

Asked if the Governor has agreed to run for the senate, Hashidu said although the Governor has said he was still praying to know the mind of God concerning what to do in 2023, his group would continue to pray along with him for God to answer his prayer in the affirmative.

“We know that God sees and knows the intent of everyone’s heart. He has seen that Ortom will perform well as a senator just as he has performed well as Governor. So, we are joining him in prayers and we are sure that God will answer our prayers.”

He called on all people of Benue North West to support the aspiration of the Governor saying he is the best man for the job from that zone come 2023.

