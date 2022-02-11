From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Thousands of Southern Kaduna youths on Friday formally endorsed Sunday Marshall Katung, popularly known as SMK for the 2023 Southern Kaduna Senatorial race.

Katung was a member of the House of Representatives, representing Zangon-Kataf/Jaba federal constituency.

SMK who was also the running mate to Isah Ashiru during the 2019 governorship election in Kaduna State is angling to take over the Senatorial seat from the incumbent, Senator Danjumah Laah.

Addressing a mammoth crowd shortly before the formal endorsement of SMK, the Youth leader and Convener of the meeting, Hon.Vincent Bodam said it has become imperative to rally round Katung to take the seat at the National Assembly because he has the wherewithal to rescue Southern Kaduna people from socio-economic crisis that has bedevilled the zone over the years.

The youths pledged to move from house to house, ward to ward to solicit for support and convince more electorate on the need to support SMK for the national lawmaking job come 2023.

“We are here to endorse Honourable Sunday Marshall Katung (SMK) as our next Senator. We so moved for the endorsement of SMK because he is the most competent and result oriented personality that can represent us at the National Assembly in 2023.

“He is capable for the job. He can do it. He can solve insecurity in Southern Kaduna. We should be able to talk to delegates in our respective wards to support him.

“We should go and Identify delegates and talk to them, that Honourable Sunday Marshall Katung is the strong man for the Senatorial job.

“SMK is our light. We have suffered a lot of insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Southern Kaduna. He has the ability to lead us out of darkness and suffering.

“Katung is the best candidate of all candidates that may want to contest the seat. He has listening ears, he will move Southern Kaduna forward. He has the capacity and intellect to empower the private sector economically.

“We are going to see human face representation in SMK. And going forward he is the man we should support for this project. We must talk to our people to see reason with us why we want Sunday Marshall as our next Senator.

“Some of us have been working tirelessly for SMK because he is a nice man. We need to compensate him by voting him into the National Assembly. By the special grace of God, he is going to be our next Senator.

“We know that our opponents are unruly, disrespectful and arrogant. But we will stand and give them the run for their money. we will make them understand that SMK is the best man for the job”. Bodam said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .