From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A bill seeking to enhance the revenue generation system through the establishment of a National Tax crimes commission (NTCC), has passed second reading on the floor of the Senate.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has referred the bill to the Committee on Finance to report back within four weeks.

The bill, if passed into law, will prevent and combat tax crimes, protect taxpayers rights, amongst others.

The bill sponsored by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, which passed first reading a fortnight ago, is tagged: National Inspector General for Tax Crimes Commission, 2022 (SB. 951).

According to Kalu, it is designed to address irregularities in tax remittances , non-payment , under payment of taxes and to establish an NTCC to protect taxpayers rights by serving as the Tax Ombudsman.

According to the Abia North Senator, the Bill if eventually passed into law will protect taxpayer rights as the NTCC will address the lacunas in the Tax administration system in the country by making the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) accountable and also create avenues for Taxpayers to make complaints over tax related matters.

Kalu disclosed that with the establishment of a National Tax Crimes commission will address taxpayers’ grievances and complaints promptly and without any hassle, and provide an effective redressal system.

He said: “Taxation is the key to unlocking the resources required for public investment and infrastructural growth. Therefore a fair, just, efficient and simple tax administration system is crucial to induce confidence amongst the citizens to pay their taxes as their national and patriotic obligations.

“The Bill seeks to provide for an efficient and effective mechanism in administering the Nigerian tax system; and to protect taxpayers rights by serving as the Tax Ombudsman; educate the citizenry on tax matters; collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure payment of taxes and proper remittance to the Federation Account; provide a transparent platform on all matters relating to tax; provide sustainable finance and revenue for the government; review and address any complaint by a taxpayer regarding a service matter or a procedural or administrative matter arising from the application of a tax Act.”