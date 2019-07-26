These have not been the best of times for Senator Elisha Cliff Abbo (Adamawa South), an otherwise sedate but highly fecund personality, who has been in the eye of the storm since a video in which he was seen slapping a woman attendant in a shop in Abuja went viral, sparking countrywide contempt.

The incident, which purportedly happened many months before the inauguration of the 9th Senate of which he is a first-time member, has become a cause of action in a Magistrate Court, Zuba, where he was charged with as- sault by the Police but granted N5 million bail and two sureties in like sum, consequent upon his not-guilty plea. The arraignment of Abbo by the Police is in apple-pie order. The State should henceforth be ready to do this and, across-the-board. Abbo’s public apology had enabled the Police to establish a prima facie case against him. But his non-guilty plea to the offence presupposed that he had justifications for his action. Therefore, while the senator is in Court to defend the case against him, every other extra-judicial intercession becomes restrained and subject to the Court’s verdict in the matter; otherwise, such intercessions are subjudice as their outcomes could be prejudicial to the court’s judgment. It is therefore logical to surmise, for instance, that the Senate that set up a seven-member ad hoc committee, headed by Senator Sam Egwu, to investigate the incident on the basis of alleged misconduct of a member, is on a mission of incursion into a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The Egwu-led Committee had adverted the attention of the Senate to this fact in plenary, last week, during which it explained that the judicial intercession had placed a constraint on Abbo from speaking to the committee without delving into the res of the matter. The Committee had thus been unable to make progress and had requested for time extension in the circumstance.It was, however, curious that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had only acceded to a week’s extension, which was not in any way salutary, insisting that the committee’s mandate was to look into the aspect of misconduct and not the criminal content of the incident. Lawan’s position presents a conundrum that the ad hoc committee must deal before the new deadline handed down to it.