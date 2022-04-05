The Senate has passed a bill establishing Health Education Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The passage of the bill on Tuesday at plenary followed the consideration of a report by Committee on Health (Tertiary and Secondary).

In his presentation, Chairman of the committee, Sen. Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC-Kwara), said that upon establishment, the board would determine the standards of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become members of the profession of health education.

According to him, the board will also establish and maintain a register of persons registered as members of the profession and conduct examinations, leading to the award of certificates or diplomas, as may be prescribed by the board.

Oloriegbe explained further that the bill would ensure that the practice of health education in Nigeria was regulated.

He said the board would facilitate advanced healthcare delivery in the country through research, innovation, training and development of the health sector. (NAN)