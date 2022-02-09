From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, approved the establishment of six new campuses of the Nigerian Law School across the six geopolitical zones.

According to an amendment bill it passed, the newly-approved law schools, in addition to the seven existing ones, brings to 13 the total number of law schools in the country, excluding that of the Federal Capital Territory.

The approval of the new law schools followed the consideration of a report by the Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on the Legal Education Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Accordingly, the senate approved the Jos Law School campus, Plateau State; and Kabba Law School campus, Kogi State for the North Central geo-political zone; Yola Law School campus, Adamawa State and Maiduguri Law School Campus, Borno State to serve the North East zone.

In the North West, the senate approved the Kano Law School campus, Kano State and Argungun Law School campus, Kebbi State.

In the South East, it gave approval for the Enugu Law School campus; and Okija Law School campus, Anambra State.

The senate also approved the Yenegoa Law School, Bayelsa State; Port Harcourt Law School, Rivers State; and Orogun Law School, Delta State for the South South zone.

In the South West, the chamber approved the Lagos Law School campus, Lagos State and Ilawe Law School Campus, Ekiti State.

Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, said the creation of the six law schools was a legislative intervention to address “the exponential increase in the number of law graduates from our universities an foreign ones, coupled with the backlog that existed over the years.”

“Eexisting campuses are overstretched and the infrastructure are not enough to accommodate thousands of law students graduating from the universities,” he added.

Bamidele advised the Federal Government to, as a matter of priority, provide adequate resources for the funding of the Infrastructural needs of the law campuses across the country.