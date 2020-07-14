Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday amended the Criminal Code Act (2004). As part of the amendments, the Senate has expunged the 10-year jail sentence for kidnappers. In its place, it has approved life imprisonment for anyone accused and convicted of kidnapping.

In a lengthy report read on the floor of the Senate, Michael Opeyemi, Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, listed other key areas of the Bill amended by the panel.

The amendments also yanked off gender biases in favour of women or the girl-child. The Senate, while approving the amendments, said there are now cases of sexual violence against the male-child.

The amendments have also removed the statute of limitations in the case of rape. With the new amendments, rape offences are no longer barred after the expiration of two months from the date of commission of the offence by virtue of the statute of limitations.

An attempt by Lilian Ekwunife to include a controversial clause on spousal rape was rejected by the Senate. The move was only supported by her and Abba Moro from Benue State.

However, the Senate said the Bill, when signed into law, will only be applicable in Federal High Courts in 17 southern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

‘The Bill, when enacted, will be applicable by the Federal High Court, in the southern part of the country, where the Criminal Code Act, is applicable and operational,’ the report noted.