From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, received and passed a request from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the upper chamber’s approval for the virement of N276,757,232,395 billion to fund expenditures in the 2021 budget.

The request was contained in a letter dated December 16, 2021 and read by the president of the senate during plenary.

The president said the sum would be sourced from the N365 billion Service Wide Vote for upscaling of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Meanwhile, the Senate had passed a bill to amend the 2021 Appropriations Act.

The bill sponsored by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, scaled through its second and third reading after it was considered.

The 2021 Appropriations Act (Amendment) bill seeks to extend the implementation of the capital aspect of the Appropriation Act 2021 from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.