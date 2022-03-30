The Senate has given a hint of a possible terrorists’ attack on Abuja airport and called on the military to monitor the construction and inhabitants of new shanty buildings around the nation capital’s gateway.

The upper legislative chamber also urged the relevant agencies of government to step up their information gathering mechanism to forestall incessant attacks.

It called on the Army and Airforce to, as a matter of urgency, bombard terrorist enclaves with a view to restoring peace and stability in the country.

The call was made amid resolutions reached, following a point of order raised on “the continuing attacks on Communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.”

The point of order was raised by Uba Sani. The lawmaker, noted that terrorists have in recent times stepped up attacks on some communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.