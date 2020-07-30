Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has said it would commence constitution review exercise after the Sallah break next week.

It said stakeholders will be drafted to participate in the exercise and factor in the interest of every Nigerian.

Chairman of Constitution Review Committee and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who made the revelation, said experiences from other African countries would be factored in. He pointed out that rights of women and the girl child would be protected in the exercise.

“Immediately after the Sallah, we are going to hit the ground running with constitution review exercise. And there are a lot of bills dealing with women rights advancement. We will take the Ugandan and Rwandan experiences into account to see how we can meet up with the agitation of our women in the constitution review exercise,” he stated.

He said the Sexual Harassment Bill recently passed by the Senate was not targeted at lecturers in higher institutions of learning, but meant to flush out the few bad eggs tarnishing the image of their colleagues.