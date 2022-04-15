From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has constituted a 13-member ad hoc committee to investigate oil theft in Nigeria and its impact on petroleum production and oil revenues.

The composition of the panel was announced on the floor at plenary, yesterday. He named Bassey Albert Akpan as chairman, while other members include Gabriel Suswam, Ali Ndume, Yusuf A. Yusuf, Solomon Adeola, Kabiru Gaya, Mohammed Adamu Aliero, George Thompson Sekibo, Kashim Shettima, Aliyu Abdullahi, Stella Oduah, Sani Musa and Ibrahim Gobir. The committee has one month to conclude its investigations and report back to the chamber in plenary.