The Nigerian senate has commenced the screening of ministerial nominees submitted to them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The process commenced on Wednesday after Ajayi Boroffice, senate leader, moved a motion to that effect.

Last week, the president asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm seven nominees. He based his request on section 147 (2) of the constitution.

The nominees will be replacing Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu, Godswill Akpabio and Emeka Nwajiuba who all resigned to pursue presidential bids.