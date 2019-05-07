Fred Itua, Abuja

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has arrived the Senate wing of the National Assembly, to brief lawmakers on the state of security in the country.

He is currently in the office of the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang. He is expected to step into the chamber anything soon.

The IGP was summoned last week by the Senate. This is the first time a sitting IGP is appearing before the Senate since 2014. The immediate-past IGP, Mohammed Idris, repeatedly refused to appear before the Senate.