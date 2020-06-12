Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, called for sack of service chiefs, saying, despite the provision of arms and ammunition, they had failed in the war against bandits, Boko Haram and other terrorist attacks.

The Senate stated this against the backdrop of the latest attack on a village in Gubio Local Government area of Borno State, which left over 90 persons killed and 50 critically injured.

The Senate said it had mandated Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the resurgence of insurgency in the country.

These were part of the resolution following a point of order raised by Abubakar Kyari during yesterday’s plenary. Kyari said there was need to find lasting solutions to matters that were of urgent importance to the safety and security of life and property.

While relying on Orders 42 and 52 of the Senate’s standing rules, Kyari noted that the attacks were becoming worrisome in view of the fact that the Nigerian armed forces recently recorded successes in the fight against insurgency.

Ali Ndume decried the killings, saying the conflict had been going on for the last 11 years: “In 2015, we had some kind of relief when this government took over. But it is not over until it is completely over.

“The problem is not restricted to the North East. We have issues of banditry and herdsmen conflicts in the North Central, and other security challenges. What I will suggest is that Mr. President (Lawan) you have to step up further. It is not just this motion, I think you need to see President Buhari and talk one-on-one on this issue.”

Responding, Lawan said what was required in tackling insurgency was to assist, and redefine the necessary solutions. He also suggested changes in leadership of institutions managing the war, saying “Where anyone is found wanting, our stand should be that people should occupy offices based on their performance. There is no point if somebody is not registering successes for such person to continue to be there.”

He urged the Federal Government to immediately begin the implementation of the recommendations of the report of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Nigeria’s Security Challenges to address the current challenges facing the country.