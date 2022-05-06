Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has described a House of Representatives member (Bende Federal Constituency) as a committed progressive with passion for the welfare of his constituents.

Congratulating the spokesperson of the House of Representatives on the occasion of his 51st birthday anniversary, Kalu said the legislator, who was chairman of Bende Local Government Area and special adviser during his tenure as governor, has matched his electoral promises with action, adding that Kalu provided dividends of democracy to the people of Bende federal constituency.

The former governor, while urging the legislator to remain focused in his duties and responsibilities, wished the celebrant longer life in sound health.

“I congratulate the spokesperson of the House of Representatives and member of House of Representatives (Bende Federal Constituency), Benjamin Kalu, as he clocks 51. The celebrant has done tremendously well in his legislative duties. This feat, I am not surprised, because he had always demonstrated hard work, perseverance and commitment in any assignment given to him.

“The spokesperson has, indeed, carved a niche for himself in the private and public spheres of life. I admonish the celebrant not to relent in his legislative agenda.”

The former governor wished Kalu a joyous celebration.