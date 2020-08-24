Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, at the weekend, visited the Chairman of Stanel Group, a major employer of labour in Nigeria, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu in his Abuja residence.

Receiving the former governor of Abia State and his entourage, the Stanel boss expressed appreciation for the honour accorded him by the visit.

“Senator, I am quite elated and humbled by this august visit, despite your busy schedules. I appreciate,” Uzochukwu said.

Kalu told Uzochukwu that he was proud of his laudable contributions towards the development of the Nigerian economy and urged him to keep it up.

Uzochukwu recently donated COVID-19 palliatives of one million loaves of Stanel bread to vulnerable Nigerians and also embarked on massive outreaches to correctional centres, orphanage homes, widows, blind training centres and hospitals to put smiles on the faces of the sick and underprivileged across the country. The development shocked the recipients in their respective centres as they overwhelmingly prayed for him.

Among those on Kalu’s entourage were the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Femi Bamisile, Obinna Chidoka, Tony Nwoye, and Mustapha Habib.