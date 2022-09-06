From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, and All Progressives Congress (APC)’ governorship candidate for Kaduna State in 2023, Senator Uba Sani, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees have been cleared for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The lawmaker in a statement mentioned the four reappointed Non-Executive Directors who were screened as Prof. Mike Idiahi Obadan, Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko, Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo and Mr Adeola Adetunji.

Shedding light on the process, the senator said the nominees were asked a wide range of questions on the mandate of the CBN, the challenges it is facing, the current situation in the banking and financial sectors, how to build strong synergy between the monetary and fiscal authorities, and how to get Nigeria out of its present economic difficulties.

The lawmaker noted that “the screening session was robust and interactive” adding that “the nominees exhibited high levels of understanding of the Nigerian economy as well as the challenges, intricacies and opportunities of the Nigerian financial sector.

“No petition was received in respect of any of the nominees,” the senator clarified.