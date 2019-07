Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has commenced the screening exercise of 43 nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The exercise commenced at about 11.12am. Six nominees have been cleared to be screened. Uche Oga is the first to take the podium.

The exercise is expected to drag beyond the stipulated time the Senate usually holds plenary.

The chamber is fully packed and lawmakers are in high spirit. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan is presiding.