Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan has assured Nigerians that the Ninth Assembly remained committed to policies and programmes that would ensure further development of the country.

Lawan gave the assurance on Thursday at the closing ceremony of a free medical outreach in Adamawa South Senatorial District, held at the General Hospital , Jada, the headquarters of Jada local government area of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the outreach was the seventh in the series of medical outreach, organised by Sen. Binos Yaroe -PDP, Adamawa South for his constituents. Lawan, represented by Sen. Bulus Amos, said the senate was equally in support of any government programme that would add value to Nigerians. .

He explained that the medical intervention offered by Yaroe was a great gesture and sacrifice in the interest of the public.

” Yaroe’s commitment to sponsoring this great medical programme is an issue of sacrifice and commitment to the electorate.

“It also illustrates that leadership is not all about pleasing the self, but prioritising the interest of the electorate as well meeting their yearnings and aspirations, “.Lawan said.

Earlier in his remarks, Head of the medical team, Dr Telemoh Wycliffe, said over 50,000 persons had so far, benefited from the outreach.

Wycliffe stated that his team had treated various ailments ranging from eyes and dental issues, Gynecological as well as surgical cases.

He expressed gratitude to Yaroe for engaging his team to provide their professional expertise in his constituency, urging others to emulate him.

In his address, Yaroe expressed delight with the turn out of his constituents to access the medical outreach which was one of his campaign promises.

He said the exercise was the seventh in the series of medical outreach in his senatorial district that included seven local government areas .

“Our target is to address issues concerning health and lives of Nigerians, irrespective of political and religious affiliation, because we are leaders and we are for every one,” Yaroe said.

A beneficiary, Mr Muhammad Sani of Ganye town, who had surgery to resolve intestine challenge, said he and others remained grateful to Yaroe for the gesture. ( NAN)