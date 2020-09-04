Romanus Okoye

Senate committee chairman on Information Communication Technology ( ICT) and Cybercrime, Senator Yakubu Oseni, and other committee members have commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its robust ICT, Cybercrime and Forensic infrastructures.

They gave the commendation on Wednesday in Abuja when they visited the EFCC for oversight functions.

Oseni and his Committee, after touring the ICT and Forensic facilities at the corporate headquarters of the commission, expressed delight at the scope, depth and sophistication of infrastructure. “We are pleasantly surprised at the level of infrastructures you have in place to deal with cyber criminals. You have abilities to deal with the criminals,” they said.

In his remark, EFCC’s acting chairman, Mr. Umar Abba Mohammed, told the committee that: “The EFCC has built a robust ICT infrastructure that is still being expanded and upgraded to meet our administrative and operational requirements”.

He took the visitors on a fact-finding tour of the server room, special room, forensic laboratories and other facilities in the ICT and forensic sections. Mohammed noted that combating cybercrime was one of the challenges the world is facing today and that the EFCC is improving its ICT facilities to beat any form of cybercrime.

Oseni explaining the basis of the senate’s oversight visit said that “criminal elements around the world have chosen to turn ICT revolution into a nightmare. The gains of digital technology are being dampened by rapid evolution of cyber security threat landscape, with increased attacks in both sophistication and severity.”