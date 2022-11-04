From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senate Committee on Diaspora, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has called for a reform of the Act governing the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission to making it a revenue generating agency.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit,

NiDCOM,Abuja, the Chairman of the committee Sen. Michael Nnachi, who lead members of the committee on an oversight visit to the Commission in Abuja, stated that after looking into NiDCOM’s operations, financing was found to be one area that was urgently needed to enable it to quickly address the numerous grievances and issues that Nigerian nationals living overseas brought to its attention.

According to him, “budget allocated is insufficient for the nature and volume of work carried out by the Commission”.

The Senate Committee chair also recommended that the Commission revise the Act, which limits some actions and sources of money for the Commission, in order to give NiDCOM the best chance to perform its tasks effectively and without further hindrances.

NiDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, commended the Senate Committee for their concern and support towards the Commission adding that the Commission is actively ready to work more inclusively with the Committee in all her activities and events especially the upcoming National Diaspora Investment Summit scheduled for 15th to 17th November, 2022.

Dabiri-Erewa, expressed her confidence that this time around, the requests of the Commission will be favourably answered at the end of the budget defence and will catapult NiDCOM’s engagements with her diaspora for national development.