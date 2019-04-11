The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of three career ambassadors-designate.

They are: Mr Christopher Chejina (Delta), Mr Bukar Kolo (Yobe) and Mr M. Mabdul (Benue) respectively.

Senate confirmation of the appointments followed the presentation of report of its Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu at plenary.

The senate also confirmed the appointment of the chairman and five-member Governing Board of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The confirmation followed consideration of the report of Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs presented by its chairman, Sen. Musa Kwankwaso.

The chairman of the board is Dr Kabiru Nakaura from the North West.

Other members are: Mr Akinola Bashir (South West), Prof. Moses Momoh (South South), Wallijoh Ahijoh (North Central), Adam Modu (North East) and Nwafor Chukwudi (South East).

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, congratulated the nominees after unanimous adoption of their appointments, through a voice vote.(NAN)