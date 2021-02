From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bawa was confirmed after a two-hour grill, where 19 sensors questioned the 40-year-old investigator and lawyer on how he will run the affairs of the EFCC.

With his confirmation, Bawa is now the 4th substantive Chairman of the EFCC. He’s also the youngest person to head the anti-graft agency since its establishment.