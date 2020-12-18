The Senate, yesterday, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as members of Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report of the Committee on Power, Chaired by Sen.Gabriel Suswan(PDP-Benue) at the Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the report, Suswan said that the committee after its screening found out that the nominees were qualified to be appointed, given their relevant experiences and pedigree.

He said that security checks carried out on them got positive response from security agencies.

He said that the committee found all the nominees worthy of appointment into the governing council of HYPADEC.

He, however, said that there were petitions against nominees from Kwara and Kogi.

He said that the committee after scrutiny, dismissed the petitions for lacking in merit.

Those confirmed included -Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman(Benue) and Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa Managing Director (Kebbi).

Others confirmed as members were Isa Ozi Salami(Kogi), Tahoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), Mikail Bmitosahi(Niger), Saleh Mohammed Kanam(Plateau), Aminu Ganda (Sokoto) and Utum Eteng (Cross River).

However, Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) speaking under Order 43 of the Senate Rule, drew the attention of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan to non-inclusion of South East in the list of nominees. He said some states in the South East have capacities for hydro power, hence the need for their inclusion in the governing council of HYPADEC.

Lawan, however, advised him to come up with an amendment bill to amend the law establishing HYPADEC to allow for their inclusion.