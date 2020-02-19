In a swift action, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, for appointment as the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Senate approval followed the presentation and consideration of the screening report of the Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Senate Committee on Aviation at plenary in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 20, 2020, forwarded a letter nominating Captain Nuhu to the upper chamber for screening and confirmation as the substantive Director General of the NCAA.

Buhari’s nomination letter dated January 7, 2020 and read on the floor by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, reads in part: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline pilot and aviation safety expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the aviation industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.”