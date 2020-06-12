The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of the Court of Appeal.

The confirmation followed a presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters by its Chairman, Michael Bamidele.

The report on Mensem was considered at the senate committee of the whole who okayed her nomination.

The upper chamber also confirmed the nominations of 42 Ambassador designates presented by President Muhammadu Buhari, for confirmation as envoys to Nigerian foreign missions.

The confirmation of the nominees at plenary, followed a presentation of the report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs through its Chairman, Bulkachuwa Muhammad, and consideration of same at the committee of the whole.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter addressed to President of the Senate and read on May 12 at plenary sought the confirmation of the Senate for appointment of the 42 nominees as career ambassadors to Nigerian foreign missions.

It also confirmed the nomination of Mr. John Kolo for appointment as Commissioner of Federal Character Commission following a presentation of the report of the Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.