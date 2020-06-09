Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the appointments of the Chairman and two members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The confirmation of the three nominees followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari made the appointments pursuant to Section 2(1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act.

According to him, the committee resolved to defer the screening of one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Chima, as a Commissioner representing South-East on the Commission following his failure to appear before the committee.

His words: “Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, it should be stated that this Committee wrote the Presidential Liaison Officer (PLO) on National Assembly Matters (Senate), and requested him to present the nominees for screening.

“However, the Committee observed that one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Chima, Commissioner Designate, representing South-East, was not presented to the Committee for the screening exercise. Accordingly, the screening of the nominee was deferred.”

The Senate while adopting the recommendations of the Committee, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Prof. Jummai A.M. Audi (North-Central) as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

It also confirmed Bassey Dan-Abia (South-South); and Hon. Mohammed B.O. Ibraheem (South-West) as Commissioners.