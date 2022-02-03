From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed seven nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC.)

The confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC.

Those confirmed are Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North Central, National Commissioner); Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South South, National Commissioner); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East, National Commissioner); and Major General A. B. Alkali (retd) – Adamawa (North East, National Commissioner). Others are Prof. Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South South, National Commissioner); Mr. Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South West, National Commissioner); and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West, Resident Commissioner).

Chairman of the Committee, Kabiru Gaya, in his presentation, recalled that the confirmation request was made by President Muhammadu Buhari in compliance with the provision of Section 153(1)(f) of the Constitution, and pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, congratulated them while noting that the 2023 General Election would be a “baptism of fire” to test their efficiency.

“They (confirmed nominees) would have a baptism of fire because 2023 is just by the corner. In fact, the process has already started, as INEC may soon announce the dates of elections and then the subsequent process.

“We expect nothing less than excellence from our electoral body. This Senate has confirmed National Commissioners and Resident Commissioners before. We have done this today, and INEC now has full compliment of the people that need to do the work. INEC also gets the support of the National Assembly through appropriations and, therefore, it would have no reason not to perform.

“We are also expecting that the Electoral Bill amendment will be signed, and if that happens, INEC would have a document to guide it through, even in the off season before the 2023 general elections. Therefore, Nigerians are expectant that INEC will perform creditably well. And for us in the National Assembly, we will always be there for INEC because we believe that it is in the interest of Nigeria and our citizens to have free and transparent elections to determine the leadership of this country at all levels.”