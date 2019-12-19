The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Nami, as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and 13 others as board members.

The confirmation followed a report of the Committee on Finance and consideration of same at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in a letter to the Senate, forwarded the list of persons for appointment as Chairman and Board Members of FIRS.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had announced the list of the nominees at plenary on Dec. 9, following which, the list was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance.

Those confirmed by the senate alongside the Chairman, Muhammad Nami, who is from North-Central, were James Yakwen Ayuba, North-Central; Ado Danjuma, North-West; Adam Mohammed, North-East; Ikeme Osakwe, South-East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South-West and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South-South.