The Senate on Tuesday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Prof. Jummai Audi as Chairman, Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC).

It also approved the nominations of Bassey Dan-Abia as Commissioners representing South-South and Mohammed Ibraheem representing South -west for the NLRC.

It, however, stood down the confirmation of Mr Ebere Chima as Commissioner representing South-East following his absence at the screening.

Senate’s approval of the nominees followed a presentation of a report by Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters by its Chairman Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi (APC-Ekiti) and consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.

Senate also at plenary approved the nomination of Mrs Diana Okonta representing South-South and Mrs Ya’ana Yaro representing North-East as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The approval of the NDIC nominees was also sequel to the presentation of a report by the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions by its Chairman, Sen. Sani Uba (APC Karina) and consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole.

Senate at plenary also approved four weeks extension to the Ad Hoc Committee investigating activities of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over alleged mismanagement of N40 billion by the IMC.

The extension followed a request by the Chairman of the ad hoc Committee, Sen. Olubumi Adetunmbi (APC Ekiti) having cited order 43 of the Senate rule.

Adetunmbi told the Senate that the COVID-19 pandemic had slow down activities of the committee over the investigation.

He said the committee had written to the various stakeholders, noting that the committee just began to receive response from the stakeholders, hence the request for extension of time on the investigation.

Senate also at plenary considered for first reading of six bills.

The bills are Infrastructure Development Bill, 2020 by Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra), Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020 by Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar (APC Kebbi), among others. (NAN)