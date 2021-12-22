The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Mu’azu Sambo from Taraba state as minister and member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He was confirmed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after a brief screening on the floor of the Senate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated December 8 requested the upper chamber to confirm his appointment as a minister.

Buhari in the letter explained that the request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

During the screening, Sambo said he knew the problem stalling the commencement of Mambila Power Project and assured of making a difference in a shortwhile if posted to the power ministry.

Sambo who has about 35 years working experience in insurance, banking and maritime sectors, said he has the requisite experience to help fix the country’s infrastructure deficit.

“With my experience in my 35 years in service which spanned different fields, I will help Mr President in his drive to fix the infrastructure deficit in the country,’’ he said.

Sambo lamented that Mambila Power Project had yet to take off in spite of being on the drawing board since the first republic.