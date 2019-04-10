Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, activated a move to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on two bills.

The bills are the Fourth Alteration Bill No. 28, and the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Amendment Bill.

The Fourth Alteration No. 28 Bill is a constitution amendment, which seeks to provide for the time within which the president or governor shall lay the Appropriation Bill before the National or state Assembly.

It also seeks to encourage early presentation and passage of Appropriation Bills.

President Buhari had declined assent to the Bill on the grounds that it did not take cognisance of the provisions of Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

On the other hand, Industrial Development Amendment Bill, is 2018, if passed, will enable companies that expand their operations in pioneer industry or product to apply for a new pioneer status.

President Buhari declined assent to the Bill on the grounds that ongoing inter-ministerial consultations would be affected if it is signed into law.

Since the inauguration of the Eight National Assembly, President Buhari has vetoed over 36 bills passed by the Parliament.

In 2019 alone, the President has vetoed over 15 bills passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, David Umaru, while presenting the report, said the 1999 Constitution, as amended, gives the Senate the right to override the president in the event that a Bill is vetoed.

He quoted Section 60 of the Constitution and Rule 88 of the Senate Standing Orders 2015.

“Therefore, the Bills having been rejected by Mr. President, the National Assembly even if it considers Mr. President’s observations or not, must pass the Bills again and be assented to by Mr. President or override the veto, in which case, Mr. President’s assent would not be required.”

Similarly, the Senate is also expected to reconsider and pass 15 other bills recently rejected by the President. The Bills are expected to be represented on the floor of the Senate soon.

The Bills are Fourth Alteration, No. 20, which is expected to strengthen the Judiciary and accelerate dispensation of justice;

Fourth Alteration, No. 8 seeks to alter the Constitution to provide immunity for members of the legislature in respect to words spoken or written at plenary sessions or at Committee proceedings and institutionalised legislative bureaucracy in the Constitution;

Fourth Alteration No 15 which seeks to alter the Constitution to replace the name Nigeria Police Force with Nigerian Police to reflect their core mandate of providing civil services;

Others are: Alteration, No. 22. The Bill seeks to alter the Provisions of the Constitution, to reflect the establishment and core functions of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps;

Fourth Alteration, No. 24. It seeks to alter the provisions of the Constitution, to among other things, provide the procedure for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withholds assent.

Others are Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, 2018; National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (Establishment) Bill, 2018; National Research and Innovation Council Bill, 2018; Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship (Establishment) Bill, 2018.

Subsidy Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2018; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Amendment Bill, 2018; National Agricultural Seeds Council Bill, 2018; the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2017; and Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment), Bill, 2018.

In his closing remarks, senate President Bukola Saraki, said the Bills, when passed into law, would benefit the country.