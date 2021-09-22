Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Rijau Local Government Area students on Tuesday bestowed an ‘Award of Excellence’ on Deputy Senate Chief Whip Sen (Dr) Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who represents Niger North.

Presenting the award to the Niger North senator who also doubles as the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, the president of the association and leader of the delegation, Mr Anas Murtala, stated that they found the Senator worthy of the award following the delivery of key projects to their local government.

The award presentation, which took place at the Office of the Deputy Chief Whip, Senate New Building also had in attendance some of Sen Abdullahi’s colleagues, including the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (Cross River North) and Sen Bima Enagi ( Niger South).

According to the leader of the delegation, the award was in recognition of Abdullahi’s efforts to his constituents in terms of quality leadership, outstanding performance and delivery of dividends of democracy.

These projects include the roads constructed and already in use, healthcare facilities receiving attention and his intervention in the education sector.

‘We the students of Rijau Local Government Area are here to thank you for the reconstruction of the hospitals of different segments and also in helping the students by purchasing the West African Examination’s Council (WAEC) form for over one hundred and fifty students in our Local Government. As I speak, my brother is also a beneficiary of this scholarship gesture. It is on this basis that we decided we come to show appreciation by presenting to you this Award of excellence,’ Anas stated.

While appreciating the senator, the leader of the student body also used the visit to appeal to the senator to provide a commercial bus for the body as a means for them to become self-reliant.

‘We also use this medium to make another kind request as our leader and God’s grace you will solve our problems. Our Association is left behind because we are supposed to be self-reliant and not be dependent on anybody or even politicians. We looked into that and how we can be productive and after that, the best we can do in terms of Education is to have a commercial bus to convey students within our locality with that we can use the bus to generate income for ourselves,’ he said.

Sen Abdullahi thanked the delegation for the award, considering it an encouragement to do more for his constituents. He noted that the major driver of development is infrastructure and that he is not resting on his oars in this direction as two key bridges have been captured in the budget.

In his words, ‘it’s an honour and it’s also another propelling call for you to do more. I have always enjoyed the total support of Rijau and for that reason, I’ve never failed to recognise the fact that Rijau needs development. I have always wanted to transform Rijau to something that is better than what I have seen.

‘The Road Project currently ongoing in Rijau is a continuous one. It’s not a flash in the eye or to deceive anybody. Rijau deserves a very very serious development better than what it is and the only way is putting in place the requisite infrastructure.’

He continued: ‘The difference between a town and a village or a village and city is infrastructure. If there is infrastructure people become wiser. The villages around you don’t have electricity and I feel very concerned about this. I have been Some bad roads several times and I need no one to tell me the poor state of these roads.’

Sen Abdullahi also spoke on the need for politicians to ‘focus on politics that brings development to everybody don’t target individuals. I can give you money as an individual but the problems will still be there staring at us in the face.

On health, Abdullahi highlighted some of his achievements: ‘Health is also important to us. We have intervened in the General Hospitals and I am glad that the equipment we supplied to that hospital is still being enjoyed. We have also supplied solar lights to the hospitals. We believe with the facilities the workers will be encouraged to do night shift to attend to cases at night. Asibitin Akwati is getting the desired attention in terms of structure, equipment as well as solar lights to illuminate the clinic. Warari and others are also in the works.’

With regard to education, Abdullahi expressed his delight with the rapid development of female participation, revealing that he has already adopted Women’s Day College in Kontagora and several development projects are ongoing and the same may be done in Rijau to encourage education in the area. The senator noted with dismay, however, how certain elements have abused his intervention in education by not genuinely have any interest in studying, but that he has nonetheless put plans in place to remedy the situation.

Sen Abdullahi encouraged the delegation to remain steadfast in their academic pursuits and not allow unscrupulous elements to infiltrate their association.

Sen Kalu, speaking, appreciated the association for finding his deputy worthy of the award, whilst encouraging the association to focus on their education and become worthy ambassadors of their locality and Nigeria at large.

