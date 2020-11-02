Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, yesterday reacted to a statement credited to his colleague from Osun Central , Ajibola Basiru over Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s comment on restructuring at a function in Kaduna a few days ago.

Sani on his Tweeter page, said: “The Senate at no time condemned Governor El-Rufai’s comments on restructuring at the 50th anniversary of Arewa House in Kaduna.”

His tweet appeared reactionary to Basiru’s earlier claims that the governor attacked the Senate over restructuring which the later chaired a while ago.

“The comments attributed to Bashiru are not reflective of the position of the Senate. The Senate at no time mandated anyone to join issues with Governor El-Rufai on his comments relating to the report of the APC Committee on restructuring, which he chaired.

“I am a member of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity and can state emphatically that no such mandate was given to the committee or any of its members. I have taken a good look at Governor El-Rufai’s presentation and the only reference therein to the National Assembly is an appeal to federal legislators to urgently enact constitutional amendments.