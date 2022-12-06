From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, has lamented that the menace of examination malpractice in Nigeria has resulted in institutions of learning producing half-baked graduates whose performance in the work environment is below average.

Consequently, Senator Eyakenyi has called for the prosecution of exam malpractice perpetrators in line with the country’s extant laws, in order to act as a deterrent to others,

Speaking during the national sensitisation workshop on examination malpractice in Nigeria organised by the National Examination Council (NECO) in conjunction with the National Assembly on Monday in Uyo, with the theme: The Role of Educational Stakeholders in Tackling Examination Malpractice in Nigeria, Eyakenyi said: “There is no need to overemphasise the devastating effects of examination malpractice on our educational system.”

“This widespread practice which has permeated virtually every sector of our educational system has eroded third-party confidence in certifications and qualifications issued by Nigerian examination bodies and other competent institutions thereby causing us national embarrassment.

“We must be seen as being serious with punishing deviant behaviours in line with extant laws. If tutors, lecturers, examiners, invigilators or students as the case may be are made to face penalties for examination malpractices, a message would have been sent”.

The senator who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, stressed that all stakeholders including, the parents, teachers, security agencies, and anti-graft agencies have a role to play in tackling the dreaded monster of examination malpractices across the country.

She said that lawmakers would continue to put in place workable legislation to help combat examination malpractices and as well ensure the smooth running of the education system.

Declaring the event open, the Minister of State for Education, Mr Goodluck Opiah also lamented that examination malpractices had produced learners who could not defend their certificates.

He called on relevant stakeholders including students to show commitment to the fight against examination malpractices

“The government must develop a policy in regards to such acts and punish offenders. Education is the responsibility of all therefore; all hands must be on deck to ensure total elimination of the act,” Opiah added.

Prof. Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, Registrar and Chief Executive National Examinations Council (NECO) in his address said one of the biggest challenges bedevilling the conduct of public examinations now is the issue of examination malpractice.

“No doubt, examination malpractice has the tendency to discourage hard work among serious students, lowers educational standards, discredit certificates, and lead to the production of quacks, thereby affecting the manpower needs of the nation.

We must therefore take collective responsibility to rid them of this bad habit of wanting to cut corners”. He said.