From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, on Thursday, failed to pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill (budget) into law, blaming its inability on a messy copy submitted to a joint session by President Muhammadu Buhari in October.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while adjourning plenary, however, said the Senate and the House of Representatives will reconvene next Wednesday to pass the budget in order to beat the 31st December deadline.