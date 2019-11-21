The Senate has accused some key Federal Government departments and agencies of failing to submit their audited accounts.

The agencies involved include the Office of the Accountant General of the Federal of the Federation, the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

Chairman, Senate Public Account Committee, Matthew Urhoghide, who stated this alleged that some of the agencies failed to meet the submission deadline given by the committee.

Urhoghide also alleged that some anti-corruption agencies do not have audited accounts.

Although he declined to mention the names of the agencies, the lawmakers said the agencies had been in existence past 20 years.

“A lot of the agencies that we have written to intimate us with the status of what their collections have been and they have spent, many of them over time have refused, we have been calling them and they have refused.

“I want to tell you that even some organisations that have existed for 20 years do not have audited accounts, even the ones that are fighting corruption, their accounts are not audited,” he said.

He, therefore, announced a notice to all defaulting agencies to make their reports available within seven days.

“That is between November 20- 27 on their responses to the issues raised by the Committee in its various correspondences regarding their income and expenditure operations from 2017 to 2019.”

Other defaulting MDAs include, Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, the Niger Delta Development Commission, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria Football Federation and Federal Road’s Maintenance Agency.

Others are National Space Research and Development Agency; Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute; Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board; Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Presidential Amnesty Programme and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company.

Other defaulters are, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigeria Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Industrial Training Fund, Nigerian Railway Corporation, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.