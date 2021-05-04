From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has issued a two-week period to the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Mr Danladi Umar, to defend a petition against him being investigated by the upper legislative chamber.

A security guard, Clement Sagwak, had through his counsel, Timzing Ramnap, petitioned the Senate, accusing Mr Umar of assaulting him.

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, laid the petition before the Senate on April 29.

Umar, who appeared before the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, asked the panel to give him one week to study the detailed petition which was served on him at the session to enable him respond appropriately.

Chairman of the Committee Ayo Akinyelure said the committee resolved to give Mr Umar two weeks, that is until Tuesday, May 18, to reappear before the committee.

He said, even though the Senate would proceed on a two week break on Thursday, the Committee is prepared to reconvene during the break to hear the respondent, Umar.

Sagwak, 22, an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, told the Senate in his petition that he was attacked by Mr Umar.

He said he was assaulted by the CCT Chairman and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Umar) that his car was not properly parked.

He said the CCT boss slapped him several times and forced him to kneel down in full view of the public while undergoing his lawful activities.

A viral five-minute video had captured Umar and the guard having an altercation at the Banex Plaza in Abuja.

Umar had in a statement denied the allegation, and claimed that, contrary to the content of the circulated video, he was a victim of an assault by people who chanted ‘secessionist and sectional slogans.’