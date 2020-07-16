Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the City University of Technology, Auchi, Edo and two other tertiary institutions in the country.

The two other bills passed were the Nigerian Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta and the Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna.

The three bills were passed by the upper legislative chamber, following a clause-by-clause consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund as presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Babba Kaita during plenary.

While the bill seeking to establish the Nigeria Maritime University was sponsored by James Manager, the other two to establish the University of Technology, Auchi and Federal College of Education, Giwa, were separately sponsored by Francis Alimikhena and Uba Sani

While presenting the report, Kaita said that the Federal Polytechnic Auchi was currently running degree programmes in affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra with enrollment of over 50, 000 students on full and part time.

He said that upgrading the institution to a federal university would provide training of high skills in the areas of technical and vocational education.