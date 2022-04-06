From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has approved the establishment of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, in Katsina State. The approval came with the passage of a bill seeking its establishment.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Ahmad Babba Kaita in his presentation said the establishment of the university would allow Nigerians access to modern knowledge, emerging techniques and skills in the transport industry.

According to him, the institution would provide the required knowledge to prospective students to enhance Nigeria’s transportation sector and make them drivers of the industry.

He explained that the development of the transport sector by knowledge transfer and capacity building would in turn generate employment opportunities for Nigerians.

‘The envisaged University of Transportation has immense benefits, especially in closing the huge gap in knowledge about transportation business and enhancing technical skills while ensuring technology transfer from the most developed nations such as China, USA, South Korea, etc to benefit the Nigerian transportation industry,” Kaita Education committee chairman,’ he said.

He added that the University of Transportation Daura, which is expected to provide the manpower needs of the Nigerian transport systems and the Nigerian Railway, would be the first in the West African sub-region with the potential of wooing Africans and foreign investors to invest and acquire advanced knowledge in research and exploration of scientific innovation in the transport sector.

The bill was passed by the chamber after its clause-by-clause consideration by the Committee of the Whole.