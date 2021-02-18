From Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari nominee for the Fiscal Responsibily Commission as substantive chairman Victor Muruako has debunked insinuations that he spent Eight years in acting capacity.

Speaking with newsmen after his confirmation screening yesterday by the Senate Committee on Finance, said it is a misconception to say he acted for eight years.

According to him, “This commission has passed through challenges, at a point the commission was scheduled for scrapping at a point it was schedule for merger and at a point our appropriation was stopped.

“It is only President Muhammadu Buhari who came and gave back life to why we are here. For us it is a new beginning you Know where FRC has been? Just go and check when the commission was brought back to life.

“We thank God this is a new beginning for the commission. If you check the record it has been difficult times, for us we are not looking at today, we are looking at tomorrow, where we intend to put the nation and our efforts to strenghten the microeconomic stability of the nation.”

The Chairman of finance Committee Solomon Adeola Olamilekan in his concluding remarks had concern on composition of FRC which he said was not in accordance with the act setting it up.

He said the chairmanship nominee was supposed to come along with him one representative per each geopolitical zone, a member of the civil society, representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress and all other members to have a full composition of the board of FRC.

He however observed that as things stands the committee will be confirming the nominee as a sole administrator which is not in order.

He however exonerated the nominee saying it is not your making.

“This committee will take it upon itself to write the Senate and also the Presidency to inform them that there is need to have a full and complete board of the fiscal responsibility commission so that the board can become fully functional and alive with their responsibility. We have listened with rapt attention a lot of questions have been asked, bordering on your capacity, experience and your challenges.

“Even you have been in acting capacity for over eight years knowing fully well that you are entitled to two terms of four years each making eight years even though it is not of your making.

“We believe that coming on board now as chairman things will get better. There are major issues that are fundamental a lot has been said concerning what this commission is made of.

“The commission is an extension of the committee on finance of the national Assembly because of their role they are more or less like auditors but more focused on the revenue side of the federal Government.

“On a quarterly basis this commission is to develope a report on the status of the revenue of the federal Government and the judicious application and the remittance of the revenue, it is that report that should guide our line of thinking while inviting all the revenue generating agencies.”

He said over the years the agency has been made redundant as their responsibility has been reduced to the lowest level.

“I believe that if we have a full board in place all the revenue generating agencies of the federal will be reawaken and that can reposition this country with the judicious application of these resources.

“To that end if the committee confirms you our first assignment is to invite you and all the revenue generating agencies alongside the accountant general of the federation so that we can give this agency lifeline for it to carryout its obligation as at when due.

“There are a lot of issues that are hanging we have seen that you are passionate that you really want to do the job until all that is around this is done we want,” he added