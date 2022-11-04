The Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has commended the leadership of the FCTA over the provision of standard facilities in its hospitals.

The committee described the facilities in its hospitals as of high standard and indeed, the best in the country.

The Committee’s Chairman, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, stated this while carrying out an oversight function on the projects being implemented by the FCT in Abuja.

Adeyemi, who was visibly excited over the level and standard of implementation of projects in the FCT hospitals, pledged the support of the National Assembly to the Administration in its quest to provide state- of- the- art facilities across its hospitals for the benefit of the teeming population.

He said that Abuja was a city for all Nigerians and the city managers must be prepared to expand its social facilities to accommodate all willing to live and do legitimate businesses in the territory.

The lawmaker also requested for the establishment of a new hospital at Nyanya to decongest the only government owned hospital in the area.

He, therefore, urged the FCT Administration to consider the interest of the masses in all its programmes and promised to make budgetary provision for healthcare services an utmost priority.

Conducting the Committee round the projects, the Permanent Secretary, FCT, Olusade Adesola, who represented the Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, said the Administration had plans to build and install modern facilities such as MRI, X-Ray machines, and Radiology equipment in Asokoro hospital.

Adesola revealed during the tour that plans were on top gear for the establishment of Model Schools across the FCT and upgrading of facilities at Government Science Secondary School, Pyakassa, Maitama-Abuja.

The permanent secretary lamented that the influx of people into the FCT was over-stretching the social facilities and infrastructure provided by the government and urged the National Assembly to ensure adequate budgetary provision for their expansion.

While appealing to the National Assembly to support the efforts of the Administration in providing critical infrastructure for the well-being of the residents, Adesola said it would always make judicious use of resources provided to it by the National Assembly.

The projects visited included Senior Government Secondary School, Junior Secondary School I; Junior Secondary School II, and LEA Primary School all in Nyanya; Nyanya General Hospital, Asokoro District Hospital, and Government Science Secondary School Pyakassa, Maitama-Abuja.

The Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Borno, Secretary of Education Secretariat, Sani El-Katuzu, Directors and other top officials of the FCT Administration were on the entourage. (NAN)