Magnus Eze, Enugu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, declared he will not seek re-election to the Red Chamber in 2023.

Speaking at an event to mark his 57th birthday, yesterday, Ekweremadu noted his recent political travails and persecutions and thanked God and his constituents for his fifth term in the senate.

“We are assembled, here, today (yesterday), to mark the awesomeness of God in my life and to thank you all for standing by me over yet another year of trauma in my politics, including the attempt on my life and lives of my family members, the assault on my liberty, and all the designs of evil people in our society; against my person and politics.

“I have been through the valleys of the shadow of death. I have been scorched and bruised for my political beliefs and determination to defend the principles of democracy and uphold justice for every segment of this nation.

“My life and political odyssey are products of divine grace, working through destiny-helpers like you, for I know where I am coming from. I also know how far the Almighty God has brought me.

“I have also looked back on the last 16 years, which I have represented Enugu West as their Senator and I can only thank God for our accomplishments.

“I have tried to count our blessings. I have tried to name them one by one. I must confess that I am truly surprised at what the Lord has done for us.”

“My dear brothers and sisters, you must admit that no matter how melodious a song may be, it will definitely have an end.

“Therefore, as I thank you for these 16 memorable and splendid years as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; as I thank my distinguished colleagues for honouring me as the deputy president of the senate for three consecutive times; as we recall the accomplishments of the projects of my representation in the last 16 years; as I acknowledge your kindness in keeping me in the Senate for these 16 years; and as I prepare to further represent you by your mandate for the next four years, let me seek your understanding and indulgence to now announce that this will be my last term as your senator.

“I will work with other patriotic Nigerians within and outside the National Assembly and across party, ethnic, and religious lines to address issues of disunity, insecurity, and poverty currently threatening our nation.

“I believe that, together, we can pioneer a new order characterised by peace, justice, unity, prosperity, egalitarianism, and boundless opportunities for all.”

The event attracted leaders from across political divides, including the state Governor ,Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, senators, members of the House of Representatives and several other stakeholders from public and private sectors of the economy.