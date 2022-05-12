From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Immediate past Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Barr Mary Ekpere-Eta, has pledged to prioritise women and youth empowerment if elected to the Senate in 2023.

Ekpere-Eta who is vying for the Cross River Central Senatorial District on the platform of the

All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this during the submission of her expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja.

Ekpere-Eta who disclosed her plans towards bringing development to her senatorial district, also said she will ensure that she attracts infrastructural projects to the senatorial district.

Ekpere-Eta said: “I joined the race for the sole purpose of pulling more of my people out of poverty. As you already know, youth and women empowerment is critical to achieving this.

“Also critical to reducing the level of poverty among our people will be my attracting infrastructural projects in the education and health sectors, as well as basic infrastructure and even in the area of rural electrification.”

Ekpere-Eta further expressed confidence that she will clinch the ruling party’s ticket.

“I have consulted leaders, women and youth leaders within the APC from ward to local government, up to the state level and they expressed their support for my aspiration.

“I have also taken my consultations beyond the party. I have been meeting with our respected traditional rulers, community leaders, the clergy, women leaders, as well as our young people. I can tell you the response from these groups has boosted my confidence,” Ekpere-Eta stated.