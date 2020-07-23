Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, on Thursday, indicted the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over alleged misappropriation of funds earmarked for development.

The period under review is between October 2019-May 2020, since the IMC was instituted by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate has also called for the sack of IMC and has urged President Buhari to constitute the board of the Commission, despite the ongoing forensics audit.

The Senate took the decision when it considered the report of its Ad-hoc committee on Investigation of the Alleged Financial Recklessness in the NDDC.