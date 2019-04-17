Senate has intervened in cases of alleged extra-judicial killings of some Nigerians by some security operatives across the country.

The Red Chamber’s intervention followed a Point of Order raised by Senator Dino Melaye at yesterday’s plenary.

Presenting the Point of Order, Melaye said it became necessary to speak out for Nigerians; against the backdrop of cases of deaths caused by trigger-happy security operatives.

The lawmaker said it was high time senate intervened to save the lives of Nigerians.

Melaye, who came under Order 42, said killings have almost become the order of the day and should be curtailed before it got out of hand.

“I am bringing this motion before the senate because we are not in a war situation,” he said.

The lawmaker called for passage and signing into law of the Police Reform Bill to help tackle the problem.

Said Melaye: “The Police Reform Bill is now important more than ever. We should look at the bill expeditiously, if possible, pass it on time.”

In his remarks, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, asked Melaye to make full presentation of the motion at today’s plenary.

He also ordered chairmen of the committees on Police, Rules and Business to ensure that the motion is reflected in today’s Order Paper, for presentation and debate.